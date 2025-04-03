Shiv Sena vs Kunal Kamra: SS Yuva's Rahul Kanal urges BookMyShow to not allow sale of tickets for comedian's Mumbai events

Rahool N Kanal, General Secretary of Shiv Sena's Yuva Sena (Shinde faction), has reached out to the online ticketing platform BookMyShow. He requested the company not to facilitate ticket sales for comedian Kunal Kamra's shows.

Kanal emphasised that "continuing to facilitate ticket sales for his events could be perceived as an endorsement to his divisive rhetoric which may have serious repercussions for public sentiment and order in the city."

The Shiv Sena's concerns arise from Kamra's controversial rhetoric, which they believe could potentially disturb public order. Kanal's communication with BookMyShow aims to prevent any perceived endorsement of Kamra's statements through ticket sales.

Shiv Sena Yuva Sena General Secretary Rahool Kanal has written to BookMyShow and has requested them to not provide ticketing platform to Kunal Kamra for his further shows. pic.twitter.com/SquOrIqqHK — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2025

"Such remarks not only hurt the sentiments of public at large but also have the potential to incite public mischief and disrupt social harmony. By providing a platform for his performances, BookMyShow inadvertently lends credibility and reach to an individual whose actions threaten public order, particularly in a vibrant and diverse city like Mumbai, where your company is headquartered," Kanal said in his letter.

In a related move, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has received a formal complaint from the Shiv Sena. The complaint calls for an investigation into the funds Kunal Kamra allegedly received from international sources through his videos.

Amid these developments, the Mumbai Police have issued a third notice to Kunal Kamra. The comedian has been asked to appear for clarification regarding his remarks, further escalating the situation.

The comedian faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023: Section 353(1)(b) for ‘publishing or circulating false statements or rumours’, Section 352 for ‘provoking a breach of peace’, and Section 356(2) for ‘defamation’, specifically for making or publishing an imputation intending to cause harm.

According to the police, the stand-up artist was called to record his statement on April 5. Kunal Kamra, known for his satirical comedy, has frequently found himself at the centre of controversies due to his outspoken views.

Recently, Kamra came under the scanner for using a parody version of a song from the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai to take potshots at Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Following this, Shiv Sena workers vandalised the venue of Kamra's standup act -- Habitat Studio.