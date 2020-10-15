UPSEE Results 2020 declared; here's how to check marks via SMS, website

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 result has been declared on upsee.nic.in on Thursday. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Thursday declared the UPSEE results 2020 . Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results through AKTU WhatsApp Chatbot at +91 5222336810.

UPSEE RESULT 2020: How to check

Candidates can check their result via SMS or on website.

The UPSEE candidates can send a SMS from their registered mobile number writing "Result" and send it to varsity's chat bot at +91 5222336810.

To check result on the website:

1. Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link result link given for the particular courses

3. Enter your credential and log in

4.The UPSEE results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Dowmload the result and take out its print out.

Candidates who have qualified UPSEE 2020 examination will be eligible for the counselling process.

This year UPSEE 2020 exam was held on September 20. A total of 71.46 per cent of the total registered candidates had appeared for the exam.

UPSEE is a gateway to various technical and professional courses like BTech, MBA, MCA, BArch, BPharma and MTech, among others in Uttar Pradesh's colleges.

