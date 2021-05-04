Twitter suspends Kangana Ranaut's account after controversial tweets

Twitter has suspended Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut's account after her recent incendiary tweets on the alleged political violence in West Bengal after election results were announced. She had also criticised Twitter's regulations. She had blamed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) for violence in the state and also urged the BJP to impose Presidential rule in West Bengal.

The actress had, responding to a tweet by journalist-politician Swapan Dasgupta on the violence in Bengal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'tame' Mamata Banerjee using his 'virat roop' from early 2000s.

"BJP won Assam and Puducherry. No violence reported. TMC won West Bengal. Hundreds of murders and #Bengalisburning but Modi is fascist and Mamata is a secular leader. Enough is enough #PresidentruleinBengal," Kangana Ranaut had also said in a now-deleted tweet.

A Twitter spokesperson said that Kangana's tweet on West Bengal elections was violative of the platform's Abusive Behaviour Policy that prohibits 'targeted harassment of someone, or (inciting) other people to do so', according to a Hindustan Times report .

The National Award winning actress is known for her caustic takedown of Bollywood celebrities and politicians alike on Twitter. Recently, she tweeted in support of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan when he was ousted from Dostana 2 due to reported unprofessional behaviour.

The Manikarnika actor had said, "Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang is please leave him alone like Sushant don't go after him and force him to hang himself. Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos..."

