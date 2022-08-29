A R Rahman shares heartfelt note after Canadian City names a street after him

Renowned music composer AR Rahman shared a heartfelt note of gratitude on social media after a street got named after him in Canada's Markham city. Rahman took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Honoured and grateful for this recognition from @cityofmarkham and Frankcarpitti and the people of Canada #arrahmanstreet #markham #canada #infinitelovearr #celebratingdiversity."

Rahman also shared a statement that read, "I never imagined this in my life. I am very grateful to all of you, the Mayor of Markham, Cananda (Frank Scarpitti), and counsellors, Indian Consulate General (Apoorva Srivastava) and the people of Canada."

"The name AR Rahman is not mine. It means merciful. The merciful is the quality of the common God we all have and one can only be the servant of merciful. So, let that name bring peace, prosperity, happiness and health to all people living in Canada. God bless you all. I want to thank my brothers and sisters of India for all the love. All the creative people who worked with me, gave me the inspiration to rise up and celebrate hundred years of cinema; with all the legends included. I am a very small drop in the ocean," the statement added.

The music icon has won two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, two Grammy Awards, six National Film Awards, a Golden Globe and 15 Filmfare Awards.

