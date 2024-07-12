Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Bride, groom don vibrant outfits for garba night; Shloka, Isha look regal at Shiv Shakti Puja

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) today. The couple's wedding had quite the buildup with a garba night and a shiv shakti puja, all done in pure Ambani style.

The garba night on July 9 saw an almost color-coordinated Anant and Radhika groove to the tunes of garba. Radhika looked absolutely gorgeous in a purple lehenga choli and dazzled in diamonds.

She finished her look with a neat bun that was decorated with flowers. Anant donned a pink kurta set and an embellished jacket. Ambani Jr's outfit was designed by acclaimed fashion designer Rahul Mishra.

Anant-Radhika garba night: The bride and groom enter the venue in style (Instagram/@shaleenanathani)

Heyji re! Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant groove to the tunes of garba

Meanwhile, Shloka Mehta Ambani looked like a million bucks in a green tissue saree designed by Masaba Gupta. She wore the saree for the Shiv Shakti puja held ahead of the wedding festivities. The saree features 'paan-patti' motifs in intricate pita and gota work on the borders.

Shloka also brought a touch from her family as she accessorised her look with her maternal grandmother's gold jewels comprising a maang teeka, earrings, statement gold necklace and bangles.

Anant-Radhika shiv shakti puja: Shloka Mehta looks like royalty

She also carried an organza dupatta, which had neelkamal embroidery (Instagram/@dmjatia)

Isha Ambani-Piramal also upped the fashion game in the Shiv Shakti Puja organised by the Ambani family. Isha wore a rust-maroon lehenga designed by a Delhi-based designer house Delhi Vintage Co. She accessorised her look with a statement golden necklace, earrings and bracelets.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Isha completed her look with a bun with a middle parting, nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl and mascara-laden eyelashes, a shade of nude lipstick and a small bindi.

The lehenga was adorned with vintage embellishments and details (Instagram/@anaitashroffadajania)

The outfit also featured a maroon blouse with a plunging neckline and a bright pink lining at the sleeves

The wedding celebrations began on June 29 with a private ceremony at Antilia, the Ambanis' Mumbai residence. The couple's haldi ceremony took place on July 8, which was attended by B-town celebs including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Orry among others.