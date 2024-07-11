Anant-Radhika wedding: Lockheed Martin CEO, Martin Sorrell, other business leaders to attend gala event

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded marriage is all set to take place on Friday. Besides the who's who of politics and entertainment, the wedding will also be attended by top global business leaders.

Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet, Pret a Manger CEO Pano Christou, HP Inc. President and CEO Enrique Lores, Ericsson President and CEO Borje, bp Executive VP William Lin, and Nokia Mobile Networks President Tommi Uitto are among the business leaders who will be in attendance at the oh-so grand Ambani wedding.

Other business leaders who will grace the occasion include WPP founder Sir Martin Sorrell, Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation CEO Clara Wu Tsai, Moelis & Company Vice Chairman Eric Cantor, GIC CEO Lim Chow Kiat, M. Klein & Company Managing Partner Micheal Klein.

Some others who will also be present are KIA Director Bader Mohammad Al-Saad, and SMBC Senior Managing Executive Officer Yoshihiro Hyakutome, and KKR Partner Dinesh Paliwal.

Meanwhile, the Ambanis have reportedly hired 3 Falcon-2000 jets to carry guests for the wedding on Friday. Rajan Mehra, CEO of air charter company Club One Air, said the Ambanis have hired 3 Falcon-2000 jets.

He added that he expects around 100 private planes to be used for the events. "The guests are coming from all over and each aircraft will make multiple trips across the country," he told news agency Reuters.

The wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began on June 29 with a private puja ceremony at Antilia, the Ambanis' Mumbai residence. After this, their haldi ceremony took place on July 8, which was attended by celebrities including Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others.

The wedding ceremony will take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. It will be followed by the Shubh Ashirwad on July 13 and the Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception on July 14.