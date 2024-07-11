Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, Kim Kardashian, Jay Shetty among guests to attend the mega event

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12 in a star-studded ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The wedding will be attended by prominent figures from all walks of life right from politics to entertainment.

The wedding will be attended by Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, his deputy Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh, West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Others who have been invited include Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and former President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

The Kardashian sisters-- Kim and Khloe-- will also be in attendance at the wedding. Podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty as well as wrestler-actor John Cena will also be present. Despacito singer Luis Rodriguez aka Luis Fonsi and Calm Down fame Rema will be present at the wedding.

Besides this, heads of state and international dignitaries have also been invited to the Ambani wedding. International dignitaries like John Kerry, former UK PMs Tony Blair and Prime Minister Boris Johnson as well as ex-Italian PM Matteo Renzi will also grace the occasion.

Ex-Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed, Tanzania President H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, ex-Austrian PM Sebastian Kurz, former Canada Prime Minister Stephen Harper, and ex-Swedish PM Carl Bildt have also been invited to the wedding.

Mumbai Police traffic advisory

Given the scale of the wedding, the Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory, which would be effective from July 12 to July 15. As per this advisory, traffic near Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) will remain diverted to a different route.

"Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th and from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic," the Mumbai Traffic Police said in a post on X.

Anant Ambani wedding menu

Moreover, the wedding menu is likely to feature chaat from Varanasi's famous Kaashi Chaat Bhandaar. Delicacies could include tikki, tomato chaat, palak chaat, chana kachori, and kulfi. Reliance Foundation and chairperson Nita Ambani finalised the menu last month during a visit to Varanasi, as per newswire ANI.