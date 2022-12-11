Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup semifinal: Past records, head-to-head and more

FIFA World Cup semifinals: France, Argentina, Croatia, and Morocco are the four times that have reached the semifinals of the Fifa World Cup 2022. The Qatar World Cup semifinals will start on December 14 (Wednesday) and the first match will be played between Argentina and Croatia. France will face Morocco the next day (Thursday, December 15).

After defeating Brazil, Croatia hold a commanding position against Argentina. Not to forget, Messi has scored and assisted a goal in the same match two times this season.

Argentina vs Croatia

In the quarterfinals, Argentina finished with eight corners against the Netherlands. On the other hand, Croatia collected just three corners through the 120 minutes of their quarterfinal.

Argentine players Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel both picked yellow cards in Argentina's win over the Netherlands and hence will miss the semi-finals. No players have been suspended on Croatia's end.

The audience will have eyes on Lionel Messi and Luka Modric who will take on each other at the Lusail Stadium. Lionel Messi scored his first goal in FIFA World Cup 2022 against Saudi Arabia. However, the team lost 2-1 to the Arab nation.

Prior to this season, Argentina and Croatia had a face-off in 2018 where Croatia defeated Argentina 3-0 in the semifinals.

The first face-off between Argentina and Croatia was at the FIFA World Cup in 1998. Mauricio Pineda's goal had bagged the South American win 1-0 in the group stage.

This is the third World Cup match between Argentina and Croatia, and the first in the knockout stages. Argentine won 1-0 in 1998, before Croatia's 3-0 win in Russia.

Argentina are looking to reach the World Cup final for the sixth time. So far, only Germany has reached the World Cup 8 times.

Argentina have never been eliminated at the semi-final stage before. Recently, they beat the Netherlands in 2014.

Semi-finals: Face-offs

Match 61- Argentina v Croatia

Match 62- France v Morocco

The World Cup final will be played on December 18 at Lusail Stadium in Al Daayen.

