France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup semifinal: Past records, head-to-head and more

France, Argentina, Croatia, and African country Morocco are the four teams that have booked a place in the FIFA World Cup semifinals starting on December 14 (Wednesday). While Argentina will play against Croatia in the first semifinal on Wednesday, France will face the Atlas Lions, Morocco in Qatar World Cup on Thursday (December 15).

Morocco and Croatia are the two undefeated teams to reach the semifinal in this World Cup.

Morocco, which defeated Belgium and Canada in the group stage, and 2010 World Cup champion Spain in the 16th round, beat Portugal in the quarterfinal round.

The win against Euro 2016 champion Portugal bagged Morocco a place in the semifinals. Morocco has never played in the semi-finals.

Two-time World Cup winner France, on the other hand, kicked off its title defence with wins over Australia and Denmark but lost to African side Tunisia 1-0. In the pre-quarterfinal, the Les Blues registered a resounding 3-1 win over Poland and followed that with a magnificent 2-1 win over England in the quarterfinal. France has won 3 semi-finals and lost 3 in its history.

France vs Morocco semifinals will be played at Al Bayt Stadium. As of today, the win probability shows France ahead with 63 per cent.

France have never lost against Morocco, with all five of their previous meetings coming in friendlies. The most recent encounter was a 2-2 draw in Saint-Denis in November 2007. Morocco would like to become the first African nation to reach the World Cup Final.

France are playing in their seventh World Cup semi-final - having been eliminated from each of their first three (1958, 1982, 1986), they have won each of their last three matches at this stage (1998, 2006, 2018).

Morocco team

Bounou; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Benoun, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

France team

Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez; Griezmann, Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe.

The FIFA World Cup final will be played on December 18, 2022 at Lusail Stadium in Al Daayen.

