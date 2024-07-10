'Baby Rathee coming in September': YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, wife Juli Lbr to become parents

Well-known YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and his wife, Juli Lbr, announced on Instagram and X that they are expecting their first child. Dhruv shared several heartwarming photos of himself and Juli to share the announcement. In the images, Juli is seen wearing a grey sleeveless bodycon dress, cradling her baby bump.

The couple is beaming with joy in the photos, with Juli's glowing appearance reflecting her happiness about becoming a mother. Juli revealed that their baby is due in September, captioning the post, "Baby Rathee coming in September."

Soon after the post came out, netizens congratulated the couple on becoming first-time parents. One social media user commented, “Wonderful news, Dhruv. Heartfelt congratulations to both of you.” Another chimed in with, “Warm congratulations.” A third added, “Absolutely delighted for you both.” Several others expressed their happiness by reacting with heart emojis.

Another user said: "Congratulations on your journey into parenthood! Get ready, it's an exciting adventure! Cheers to the new role of being a parent!" "Congratulations on your parenting journey! Buckle up, it's a wild ride! Congrats on the parenting gig!" yet another said.

Throughout his journey, Dhruv Rathee has been expressing his views on socio-political matters in India via his YouTube channel.

Besides this channel, he also runs a travel vlog on YouTube, where he shares his travel experiences. In 2021, he uploaded a video of his wedding on his travel vlog. He mentioned that after being with his German partner Lbr for seven years, they tied the knot in 2021 in Vienna, Austria. He also noted that it was an intimate ceremony attended by their family and friends. Later, they had another ceremony following Hindu rituals.