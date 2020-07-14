Best invention of 2020! Cuddle curtains for coronavirus-hit families to hug

Are you one of those people who have become disillusioned with social distancing? Well, there is good news and bad news for you. Since it's 2020 let's start with the bad news first. The number of coronavirus cases in the country is still increasing at a brisk pace. There is virtually no end to the pandemic in sight and if you want to save yourself from the virus then you will have to follow social distancing for the next few months at least.

Now coming to the good news. Some very inventive folks around the globe have discovered several workarounds to social distancing. These inventions allow people to implement social distancing without the 'distance' part. The 'hug curtain' or the 'cuddle curtain' is one such invention.

First implemented by the staff and resident at the Jardins de Picardie nursing home in Belgium on June 14, the 'hug curtain' quickly gained popularity all across the world.

The intention behind the curtain was to allow family members of elders in the nursing home to hug each other and comfort each other during these difficult times. Videos of individuals hugging their parents after staying apart for months have already gone viral on social media.

So, now that we have properly hyped up 'hug curtain', let us take a look at what a hug curtain actually is. Well, like the name suggests it is a curtain through which people hug each other but that said, the curtain is not your normal household cloth curtain. The curtain is actually a big plastic sheet with improvised armholes that allow individuals to embrace without direct contact.

Even though there will be a plastic sheet between individuals the hug curtains are still better than not hugging at all especially if you are 'hugging' person. Another cool thing about the 'hug curtains' is that they are very easy to make at home. All you need is a shower curtain, some plastic bags, scissors and tape.

So, if you have an elder in your house and want to be extra careful during these contagious times. You can install a cuddle curtain in your own house.

Also Read: Localisation of over 600 items to cut trade deficit with China by $10 billion; lamps, furniture may see duty hike

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani surpasses Google co-founder Larry Page to become world's 6th richest