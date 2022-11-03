‘Bhai kya kar raha hai tu’: Ashneer Grover's absence from Shark Tank 2 disappoints fans

After the teaser video of the second season of the entrepreneurship-based reality show Shark Tank India came out, fans took to social media to lament the absence of fan favourite 'shark' Ashneer Grover from the teaser. While some fans shared hilarious memes, others said Grover offered genuine guidance to entrepreneurs on the show.

A user wrote, “Ashneer Grover was the only person who was real enough to show the real world of investments and also guide the entrepreneurs and the general public. At this point, they have made it a reality TV show.”

Another user tweeted, “Ashneer Grover not being in this is disappointing, as rude as he sounded, man was straight forward and didn’t sugarcoat things, moreover added that spice which others aren’t capable of.”

Users also shared some absolutely rib-tickling memes that harkened back to Grover’s famous catchphrases from Season 1 of Shark Tank India including “Ye Sab Doglapan Hai” and “Bhai Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu?”

For the unversed, the teaser shared by Sony TV included sharks – Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group Anupam Mittal; Co-founder and CM of boAt Aman Gupta; Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar; Co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics Vineeta Singh; and CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com Amit Jain.

Former BharatPe founder and entrepreneur Ashneer Grover has been replaced by CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com CEO and co-founder Amit Jain. During his stint on the show, Grover was known for being a tough nut to crack and also for his outbursts that gave the show many of its viral moments.

Also read: ‘Harvard Nahee Jaa Sake To Kya hua…’: Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta happy as boAt becomes case study at Harvard University

Also read: Shark Tank 2 registrations open; here's how to apply