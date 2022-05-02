Shark Tank 2 registrations open; here's how to apply

After a successful season 1, Sony Entertainment Television’s Shark Tank India has opened up the registrations for its second season from April 30. Anyone who is a home entrepreneur, business owner, has a start-up or just a business idea can apply for the next season.

Below is a simple, four-step process to enter the upcoming season 2 of Shark Tank India.



1. Online Application

Download or update the SonyLIV app and fill the Shark Tank India Season 2 registration form by following the instructions mentioned on the app. Mention your business idea. If the Shark Tank team approves your idea, you will proceed to the next step.

2. The Pitch

The applicants will have to tell the team what makes their business idea extraordinary and why is it worth investing in. This will have to be done in the form of a 3-minute-long video pitch.

3. The Audition

The selected applicants will go through a round of auditions with the Shark Tank team which will be a step towards entering the second season of Shark Tank India.

4. The Shark Tank

The selected applicants or the ‘Pitchers’ in this stage will come face-to-face with the ‘Sharks’ or the investors who will understand, assess and make an offer based on the applicant’s final ‘pitch’.

