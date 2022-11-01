‘Harvard Nahee Jaa Sake To Kya hua…’: Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta happy as boAt becomes case study at Harvard University

There’s a famous saying that anything can be achieved with hard work and dedication. Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt Lifestyle and a popular judge on the TV show Shark Tank India, has clearly demonstrated that. In a LinkedIn post, the entrepreneur revealed that Harvard University conducted a case study on his audio and wearables brand.

He posted a picture outside Harvard Business School on LinkedIn and wrote, "Harvard Nahee Jaa sake to kya hua ... apna kaam aur apnee company pahucha dee (So what if I couldn't go to Harvard. My work and company got me there.)"

"We are really proud to share that Harvard Business School has written a case study on boAt. Today, Sameer and I were here talking to the students and the faculty about the case which was presented to the students. I have studied from Harvard case studies which have helped me. I am hopeful now our case study will help a lot of students learn and grow around the world," Gupta added.

The post has amassed thousands of likes and comments on LinkedIn. Several users left positive comments on this amazing journey.

One user wrote, “ Many congratulations Aman and the entire team of boAt. You will make us proud as Indians, an Indian origin brand’s case will be studied by millions of aspiring students. Kudos!”

Another user commented, “From reading Harvard Case Studies to becoming one of them, you guys have come a long way. Congrats.”

Founded in 2016, boAt is an Indian digital-first company that sells earphones, headphones, wireless speakers, smartwatches, and connector cables. It is operated by Imagine Marketing Limited.

In 2016, the company sold 'indestructible' connector cables exclusively through Amazon India. Following that, the company began selling personal audio products such as bassheads, wired earphones, waterproofing, and sturdy cables. boAt expanded into wireless audio, home audio, portable Bluetooth speakers, and smartwatches over time.

