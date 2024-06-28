'Biggest red flag I've seen in a while': US-based founder trolled for recruitment post on X

Arib Khan, a Pakistani-American creator of Musicfy, an AI-based startup for musicians, recently faced the heat on social media for his hiring post. He shared the hiring post right after he fired his designer. Khan wrote in his post that he needs someone who wants to design products for millions.

Related Articles

"Just fired our designer. Need someone that wants to design products for millions. DM me your portfolio today. Hiring someone tonight," the young founder wrote on X.

just fired our designer



need someone that wants to design products for millions



software + hardware



dm me your portfolio today



hiring someone tonight — Arib 🇺🇸🇵🇰 (@aribk24) June 25, 2024

The post did not go down well with netizens as some criticised him for being the "biggest red flag" they have seen in the recent past.

"Biggest red flag I've seen in a while," a user said. "Tell me you're a bully without telling me you're a bully," another user wrote. "Oh! Look at me, I'm a rude 'founder.' I want to be that kind of boss shown in the Silicon Valley movies era," a user noted.

"How do you handle employees who use the same word for the decisions you make?" a user asked. Other users, however, adopted a more balanced tone as they advised the Musicfy founder to be a bit more humble when it comes to hiring and firing employees. They also advised him to develop the ability to take feedback patiently, even if it goes against his expectations.

" 'If you can't handle what I will say, then don't work for us.' You're young, you'll learn this attitude burns bright but burns fast very quickly. Words matter. All the best, regardless," a user said. "You're 20 years old? Oh life will humble you my boy," a user wrote.

"Nah, that's just a way to say that you can't give feedbacks and build something together. The designer is there as your hand since you don't have the skill. Learn to communicate your ideas, after all it is your vision being created, not his vision," another user advised.

"Be prepared to take feedback the other way too," yet another user said. Instead of apologising for his post, Arib Khan said that his goal is not to be nice to people.

"My goal isn't to be nice. If your designs are s***, I will say they are s***. If you can't handle what I will say then don't work for us," he wrote. Khan also shared an update to his post, stating that the vacancy for the designer has been filled.