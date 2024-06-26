'I am no longer available after hours': Techie deletes Teams, email from phone after company says no work from home

An IT employee deleted his Teams, email from phone in a savage response to his company's 'no work from home' policy. A user @BladeoftheS shared a screenshot of the employee's Reddit post, which has now gone viral, where he writes since his company now wants him in the office, he has deleted email and Teams from his phone.

''My job recently told me that even during the snowstorm we got earlier this week, I am not allowed to work from home at all. Even though I work in IT and do everything remotely, they want me in the office. So deleted Teams and my email off my phone. I am no longer available after hours. My boss tried to call me for something urgent last night and couldn't reach me. He asked why today and explained to him what was told. I am not allowed to work from home,'' the post read.

The post sparked a lot of support online. Many praised his stance, calling it fair. One commenter said, "I work from home, and it's great. I'm more productive and happier."

Another user pointed out the hypocrisy of some companies: "They resist letting you work from home, but when they need you, it's fine to work from anywhere. I even worked during a snowstorm from home, but they still want us in the office."

Others shared similar stories and stressed the importance of boundaries. "Even if you can work from home, your boss shouldn't expect you to be available outside working hours," one user noted.

The original post, now deleted, went viral with over 9.4 million views, highlighting the ongoing debate over work-life balance and flexible work arrangements.

