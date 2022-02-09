Delhi University to reopen from February 17: Proctor

The Delhi University (DU) will resume offline classes from February 17, its proctor Rajni Abbi announced on Wednesday after demonstrations by students.



A detailed order will be issued soon by DU administration on the order. It will also contain the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed by the students.



The administration will take a call on the mode of examination later.



Student organisations had been protesting for the last few days at DU colleges for resumption of offline classes. The students resorted to chakka jam and hunger strike during their protests.



Earlier, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had told news agency PTI that the notification for reopening of the campus will be issued soon and consultations are being held with college principals.



Day-long protests had also been organised outside the DU VC's office on Monday over the same issue. In the evening, the police had removed the protesters.



On Tuesday, the protesters belonging to various student bodies like the Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Association (AISA), Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) among others, demanded the reopening of the campus and also protested against the alleged manhandling of protesters by police on Monday. Police had earlier dismissed these allegations.



In South Campus, RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a protest to demand the resumption of offline teaching. By the evening, the ABVP and the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) started an indefinite hunger strike .



ABVP and DUSU activists staged a day-long protest on the south campus of Delhi University for the opening of campus and colleges, after which the director of Delhi University's south campus came and spoke to the students and took their memorandum and demands, the outfit said.



(With inputs from Amit Bharadwaj and PTI)

