‘Don’t exploit poor women’s bodies’, says Taslima Nasreen on surrogacy

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen, known for her book Lajja, has recently tweeted that her comments on surrogacy were taken out of context as she never said that it was her “stone-age idea to not rent wombs for making babies”. Nasreen further added that people should adopt homeless children and not exploit poor women’s bodies. The author further noted that it is a stone-age idea to reproduce babies for following traits by any means.



“People are abusing me for my comments on surrogacy. They claim it’s my stone-age idea to not rent wombs for making babies. I suggest to adopt homeless children and to not exploit or invade poor women’s [bodies]. Actually it’s a stone-age idea by any means to reproduce babies for following traits,” Nasreen tweeted.

Ppl are abusing me for my comments on surrogacy.They claim it's my stone-age idea to not rent wombs for making babies.I suggest to adopt homeless children&to not exploit/invade poor women's body. Actually its a stone-age idea by any means to reproduce babies for following traits. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 24, 2022

Nasreen's clarification came after her tweet on surrogacy received severe backlash. “How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies?,” she tweeted.



In another tweet, the Shodh author said that body should not be for sale or rent. She tweeted, “Body should not be for sale or rent. We sell our labour-power. But we must not allow invasion.”

How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies? — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 22, 2022 Body should not be for sale or rent. We sell our labour- power. But we must not allow invasion. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 23, 2022

Netizens joined the dots and said that the author was talking about the celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, who recently became parents via surrogacy. While some agreed with what Nasreen had to say, others said this was insensitive and that the decision to become parents via adoption or surrogacy is a personal decision of a couple or an individual. Some also said that people opt for these options due to medical reasons.

This is practical world where emotions have lost now. If any woman conceive baby in her womb she will lose her physical shape. Physical shape is more important rather then to become natural mother. — warrior (@pawanbargoti) January 22, 2022 A mother is someone who raises a child. Not someone who just gives birth. You are trying to hard to sound relevant. Do you know if Priyanka has any issues conceiving? Maybe surrogacy was their only choice?



Do you think before you tweet to label a child “ readymade” ? — Tanvinator (@TheTanvinator) January 22, 2022 Children should be adopted and not born through surrogacy. This is unfair to the poor. There are so many orphans in the world. Why do you adopt them? What are the requirements to have a baby through surrogacy? Similarly, the population is such a number. — Girjesh kumar (@Girjesh93640846) January 23, 2022 Seriously???? Woah.. have a some respect to them. It's their decision snd their baby. Ofcourse the baby will have the same amount of unconditional love and support just like any other baby. We don't know what was the reason and it's none of our business. — adithya skandan (@SkandanAdithya) January 22, 2022 why should women go through an immense amount of pain to feel ‘connected’ to their babies ? men dont go through any pain but nobody says that they dont have the same level of attachment for the baby as the mother — labia major (@twinkyjinmin) January 22, 2022 It is better to b not mother than have a baby by surrogacy. Unless mothers blood flows in the child, how can a person have motherly feeling. — Ravi K S (@RaviKS1943) January 22, 2022

After widespread criticism, Nasreen shot out another tweet and said that she was not talking about Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas and that she loves the couple.