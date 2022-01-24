‘Don’t exploit poor women’s bodies’, says Taslima Nasreen on surrogacy

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen, known for her book Lajja, has recently tweeted that her comments on surrogacy were taken out of context as she never said that it was her “stone-age idea to not rent wombs for making babies”. Nasreen further added that people should adopt homeless children and not exploit poor women’s bodies. The author further noted that it is a stone-age idea to reproduce babies for following traits by any means.
“People are abusing me for my comments on surrogacy. They claim it’s my stone-age idea to not rent wombs for making babies. I suggest to adopt homeless children and to not exploit or invade poor women’s [bodies]. Actually it’s a stone-age idea by any means to reproduce babies for following traits,” Nasreen tweeted.
Nasreen's clarification came after her tweet on surrogacy received severe backlash. “How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies?,” she tweeted.
In another tweet, the Shodh author said that body should not be for sale or rent. She tweeted, “Body should not be for sale or rent. We sell our labour-power. But we must not allow invasion.”
Netizens joined the dots and said that the author was talking about the celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, who recently became parents via surrogacy. While some agreed with what Nasreen had to say, others said this was insensitive and that the decision to become parents via adoption or surrogacy is a personal decision of a couple or an individual. Some also said that people opt for these options due to medical reasons.
After widespread criticism, Nasreen shot out another tweet and said that she was not talking about Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas and that she loves the couple.
