Ed Sheeran dons Jaipur Watch Company timepiece on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show

English pop icon Ed Sheeran’s recent appearance on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show was remarkable for more than just his musical presence; it was the watch on his wrist that caught everyone's attention. International celebrities often fall into one of two categories: those who flaunt luxury Swiss watches and those who opt to go without.

Although Sheeran has only recently been celebrated on social media as a major collector and watch enthusiast, he has been passionately collecting for over a decade. The pop icon seemingly switched out his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar 'John Mayer' that he has been seen sporting at multiple events recently for a locally crafted marvel.

This notable accessory, provided by the Jaipur Watch Company, features a Japanese Miyota 8215 movement encased within a 1947 one-rupee coin. Known as the Devanagari Baagh watch, it was designed by the company’s founder, Gaurav Mehta. The watch has previously been showcased on Shark Tank and is distinguished by its use of one of the last Re 1 coins minted during the British Raj, adorned with Devanagari numerals. Despite its intricate design and historic elements, the watch is priced at a modest Rs 45,000.

Founded in 2013, Jaipur Watch Company has quickly become one of India’s premier independent watch brands. Mehta’s passion for integrating historical coins and stamps into his designs has resulted in a unique collection of limited-edition timepieces. Each watch not only features vintage coins but also incorporates elements of India’s rich heritage, such as traditional art, royal motifs, and hand-engraved details.

The journey that led to Ed Sheeran proudly wearing the Devanagari Baagh watch began with Ayushman Sinha, co-founder of marketing agency Represent and BlackCab, who presented the timepiece to Sheeran. A proud owner of the same model, Sinha chose the watch as a gift, recognising its cultural significance and aesthetic appeal. He viewed this gesture as a celebration of Indian heritage and craftsmanship. Sinha posted on social media, “Gifted @teddysphotos a piece of our culture through a watch by @jaipurwatchcompany on this set. The crazy mad nice guy he is, he took off his AP and wore this watch through the entire show with Kapil. Mad mad mad stuff.”

Mehta expressed his delight at Sheeran’s choice, saying, "Ed Sheeran's decision to wear the Jaipur Watch Company timepiece on The Great Indian Kapil Show speaks volumes about his appreciation for craftsmanship and cultural diversity. His choice to showcase this watch over his ultra-luxury timepiece highlights its exceptional appeal and significance in his collection."