Jaipur Watch Company unveils The Baagh 2: Merging heritage and horology

Jaipur Watch Company, known for its bespoke watch craftsmanship, has introduced The Baagh 2, the latest addition to its esteemed Baagh Collection. The launch reflects the brand's dedication to merging historical artistry with contemporary watchmaking.

Limited to just 50 pieces per style and colour, The Baagh 2 pays homage to the lavishness of the Art Deco period, intertwined with modern horological techniques. Each watch features a Quarter Rupee Bagh Coin dating back to 1947, symbolising India's rich heritage and the era preceding independence.

Encased in a vintage tonneau case, The Baagh 2's design exudes the charm of yesteryears while embodying timeless sophistication. Its large double-domed sapphire crystal provides a clear view of the distinctive Mosaic enamelled dial, available in three captivating colours.

Powering this timepiece is the Miyota 6T28 calibre, an automatic movement renowned for its precision and durability. With a 42-hour power reserve, The Baagh 2 ensures reliability for those who appreciate the value of time.

Gaurav Mehta, Founder of Jaipur Watch Company, comments, "Each watch in The Baagh 2 collection encapsulates a piece of our nation's history. We aim not just to craft watches but to revive narratives from our past with a touch of contemporary elegance."