Business Today
COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
News
Emmys Nomination 2024: From Shogun to The Bear, check out your favourites in the top list of nominees here

Shogun & The Bear Shogun & The Bear

The 76th Emmys are all set to take place in Los Angeles on September 16. The event will take place in the famous Peacock Theatre located in the US state.

This year, Shōgun and the Golden Globe winner, The Bear, are leading the Emmy nomination race, as announced on Wednesday. 

Shogun, a Japan-set epic drama, got the top spot with 25 nominations, including a nomination for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai. 

The Bear set a new record for most nominations in a single year for a comedy with 23 nominations. 

Check out the full list of nominees below for Emmys 2024:

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective)
Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)
Juno Temple (Fargo)
Sof­a Vergara (Griselda)
Naomi W:att (Feud)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
Maya Erskine (Mr and Mrs Smith)
Anna Sawai (Shogun)
Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (Hijack)
Donald Glover (Mr and Mrs Smith)
Walton Goggins (Fallout)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)
Dominic West (The Crown)


Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr and Mrs Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem

Outstanding Lead Actors in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abott Elementary)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
Maya Rudolph (Loot)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Kristen Wig (Palm Royale)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr - The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill -Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes - True Detective
Lamorne Morris - Fargo
Lewis Pullman - Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams - Feud

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Dakota Fanning - Ripley
Lily Gladstone - Under The Bridge
Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King - Lessons In Chemistry
Diane Lane - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett - Palm Royale
Liza Col³n-Zayas - The Bear
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep - Only Murders In The Building

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
Jon Hamm - The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira - Shōgun
Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce - The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski - The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown Netflix
Greta Lee - The Morning Show
Lesley Manville -The Crown
Karen Pittman - The Morning Show
Holland Taylor - The Morning Show

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

Top Chef
The Amazing Race
The Traitors
The Voice

The nomination announcement, streaming live on Lionsgate Play and the official Emmys website, was hosted by actors Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Published on: Jul 18, 2024, 3:58 PM IST
