Emmys Nomination 2024: From Shogun to The Bear, check out your favourites in the top list of nominees here

The 76th Emmys are all set to take place in Los Angeles on September 16. The event will take place in the famous Peacock Theatre located in the US state.

This year, Shōgun and the Golden Globe winner, The Bear, are leading the Emmy nomination race, as announced on Wednesday.

Shogun, a Japan-set epic drama, got the top spot with 25 nominations, including a nomination for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.

The Bear set a new record for most nominations in a single year for a comedy with 23 nominations.

Check out the full list of nominees below for Emmys 2024:

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Sof­a Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi W:att (Feud)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Maya Erskine (Mr and Mrs Smith)

Anna Sawai (Shogun)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (Hijack)

Donald Glover (Mr and Mrs Smith)

Walton Goggins (Fallout)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)

Dominic West (The Crown)



Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr and Mrs Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Lead Actors in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Maya Rudolph (Loot)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Wig (Palm Royale)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr - The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill -Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes - True Detective

Lamorne Morris - Fargo

Lewis Pullman - Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams - Feud

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Dakota Fanning - Ripley

Lily Gladstone - Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King - Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett - Palm Royale

Liza Col³n-Zayas - The Bear

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep - Only Murders In The Building

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Mark Duplass - The Morning Show

Jon Hamm - The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira - Shōgun

Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce - The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski - The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown Netflix

Greta Lee - The Morning Show

Lesley Manville -The Crown

Karen Pittman - The Morning Show

Holland Taylor - The Morning Show

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

Top Chef

The Amazing Race

The Traitors

The Voice

The nomination announcement, streaming live on Lionsgate Play and the official Emmys website, was hosted by actors Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph.