Fans share pictures of MS Dhoni, Sushant Singh Rajput as former captain retires from international cricket

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday. The announcement came a day after he joined his Chennai Super Kings teammates in Chennai ahead of IPL 2020 in the UAE

Hours after his announcement, fans, politician, celebrities, and his teammates took to social media to react to his retirement.

In fact, fans went on to remember actor Sushant Singh Rajput once again. Several fans took to Twitter to share posts and images of the two together. The late actor had essayed the role of Dhoni in the cricketer's biopic--MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

A fan wrote, "Reel life & Real-life MSDhoni. Now we won't see both of them in blue jerseys again".

MS Dhoni signed off as an ODI legend with 10,773 runs, averaging more than 50 despite batting between No.5 and 7 for a major chunk of his career.

In the Test format, from which he retired in 2014, Dhoni accumulated 4876 runs at an average of 38.09 and led India to more wins (27) than anyone else before him.

Also read: MS Dhoni retirement: Virat Kohli's emotional tribute to Captain Cool; read full text

Also read: MS Dhoni bids adieu to international cricket: Here's how cricketers, fans, Bollywood celebs react