'Have spent about Rs 30-40 lakh on TVs,' says Shah Rukh Khan; netizens have this to say

Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen at a brand event for electronics major LG in New Delhi. Interacting with them, the actor said he is the fan of the brand and shared the number of televisions he has back at home, at Mannat.

"I have one TV in the bedroom, I have one in the living room, I have another one in my little son AbRam's room, I have one in Aryan's room, I have one in my daughter's room. Recently, some other redundant make of a television got spoilt in the gym, I only wait for the days when the old televisions get busted so I can quickly go an buy an LG," said Khan said.

Khan, who will be seen in the upcoming spy thriller Pathan, added further: "The cost of each television is about a lakh and lakh. By that calculation, I've spent about Rs 30-40 lakh on televisions."

As soon as the video came out, it went viral with social media users posting hilarious comments.



SRK also shared that his wife Gauri Khan doesn’t allow him or anyone to “disrupt the design in the house”. He said, “In my house, most of the stuff that is bought for the house is obviously bought by the lady of the house, my wife Gauri. You are not allowed to disrupt the design in the house, because she is a wonderful designer herself. But one of the few things that I’m allowed to do because there is this understanding that maybe I know technology the best in the house.”

This is one of the first few events where SRK made a public appearance after his son, Aryan Khan's drug case controversy.

