'He is in high spirits': Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher after meeting cricketer Rishabh Pant

Bollywood veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher visited cricketer Rishabh Pant on Saturday. The cricketer is currently admitted to a Dehradun hospital after he suffered severe injuries after meeting with an accident while going back to his home in Roorkee.

After meeting with Pant, both the actors said the cricketer was doing well at present. The actors also mentioned how they made the cricketer laugh during their visit, ANI reported.

Kher and Kapoor also met Pant's mother and relatives. "We came to know that Rishabh Pant is in the hospital, so I and Anil, as common citizens, came to see him. We met his mother and he is much better, his spirits are very high and the blessings of the whole of India are with him, so he will get well soon," Anupam Kher told ANI.

"We met his relatives, all is good, all is fine, we made them laugh. We went to meet him as fans. We as responsible citizens take that please drive carefully, especially when it is foggy at night. Wishing you all a very happy new year."

Kapoor said Pant was in high spirits and he should be fine. "We also met his mother and relatives, and all are very good. Whoever is watching this I would like to appeal that, pray for him so that he recovers soon and we will see him playing," he told ANI.

Rishabh Pant had a narrow escape after he met with a life-threatening accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday. The 25-year-old was then taken to a local hospital first and later moved to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

