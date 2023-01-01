India vs Sri Lanka T20I series from Tuesday: Team squad, date, time, and more

India and Sri Lanka will kickstart their first assignment in 2023 with a three-match T20I series, starting January 3. The opener will be hosted by Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium followed by the second T20I which will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The third and last T20I will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Hardik Pandya will captain Team India in the T20 series while Rohit Sharma will steer the team in ODIs. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested in the T20s.

India T20I team squad

Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi

Sri Lanka T20I team squad

Dasun Shanaka – Captain, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis , Bhanuka Rajapaksa – Only for T20Is, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay , Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara

The T20I series between India and Sri Lanka will be followed by 3-match ODI series which will start on January 10 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The second ODI match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata and the last match will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

The last ODI India played was with Bangladesh in December 2022. During the series, India played 3 ODIs and 2 Tests with Bangladesh. Team India lost the ODI series 1-2 but won the Test series 2-0.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka last played the ODI series against Afghanistan in November 2022. Afghanistan won the 1st ODI by 60 runs while Sri Lanka won the 3rd ODI by 4 wickets. The 2nd ODI was washed out due to rain. Hereby the series ended in a tie 1-1.



