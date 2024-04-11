India's award-winning 'Indri' single malt whisky emerges as fastest growing in the world

Piccadily Distilleries, the creators of Indri Single Malt Whisky, India’s first and most decorated triple cask single malt, has achieved a remarkable milestone, solidifying India’s ascent in the global spirits market. Indri-Trini has been hailed as the ‘fastest growing single malt whisky in the world ever,’ marking an unprecedented achievement for the brand and the nation.

No other single malt whisky, whether from Scotland, Japan, Taiwan, etc has managed to surpass the 100,000 cases milestone within just two years of its launch. With this extraordinary feat, Indri-Trini has not only exceeded expectations but has also secured a coveted position among the elite club of top-selling single malt whiskies globally.

The exponential growth of Indri, boasting an exceptional 599% increase compared to the previous year, is not merely breaking records; it is revolutionising the industry landscape. Capturing a staggering 30% market share in India, Indri has emerged as a frontrunner in the realm of premium spirits.

“In a market once dominated by imported labels, Indri stands tall as a beacon of Indian excellence. It's not just a brand; it's a symbol of national pride, elevating the status of Indian spirits to unparalleled heights. Indri isn't just leading the charge; it's leading a revolution”, said CEO, Piccadily Distilleries, Praveen Malviya.

Since its debut in November 2021, Indri’s journey from inception to this remarkable milestone has been adorned with over 25 esteemed accolades on the global stage. It has been honoured with titles such as 'Best Indian Single Malt' at prestigious events like the World Whisky Awards and the International Whisky Competition. With notable recognitions including 'Asian Whisky of the Year' and a 'Gold Medal' at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition, Indri has not only brought glory to India but has also cemented its position on the international whisky map. The pinnacle of its success was reached when its Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition was crowned 'Best Whisky In The World' at the Whiskies of the World Awards, surpassing competition from Scotch and American rivals. This remarkable achievement has not only elevated the brand but has also enhanced the global reputation of Indian whiskies, triggering a surge in demand for premium Indian single malts.

The meteoric rise of Indri signifies a significant shift in consumer behaviour and preferences, with premium spirits leading the way. According to industry reports, Indian single malt whiskies have outpaced their Scottish counterparts, witnessing a staggering 144% surge in 2021-22, and the momentum continues to build. Early estimates by the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) indicate that Indian single malts commanded an astonishing 53% of total sales in 2023, leaving imported brands trailing behind.