IPL Auction 2022: Ishan Kishan sold for Rs 15.25 cr; most expensive player so far

Mumbai Indians have bought Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore in the ongoing auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL). So far, Kishan is the most expensive player sold at the IPL mega auction 2022, overtaking Shreyas Iyer.

The 2022 IPL mega auction is currently underway in Bengaluru. The two-day auction will conclude tomorrow, February 13. 2022.

Mumbai Indians were successfully able to fend off a bidding war from Sunrisers Hyderabad to buy Kishan. He will continue to play for Mumbai Indians in the 15th edition of the IPL. Currently, Kishan is Mumbai's costliest player this year. He has overtaken Rohit Sharma, who was retained for Rs 15 crore by the franchise.

Kishan had joined Mumbai Indians in 2018 after the franchise bought him for Rs 6.2 crore. The 23-year-old was the highest run-scorer for Mumbai Indians in 2020, with 516 runs from 14 matches

Last year, Kishan was named in India's ODI and T20I squads for their series against Sri Lanka. He made his ODI debut on July 18, 2021 for India against Sri Lanka, scoring 59 off 42 balls. He made his T20I debut on March 14, 2021 against England.

Before Kishan went under the hammer at the IPL auction, Iyer was the most expensive player. After a bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, he was bought by the former for Rs 12.25 crore.

Other players that have been sold for big amounts include Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasanaga. Both were both bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore each. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad got Nicholas Pooran for Rs 10.75 crore.

Later in the auction, Deepak Chahar was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

At IPL 2022 auction, 10 franchises will pick their squads from a pool of 590 cricketers, including 370 Indians and 220 overseas players, for the 15th edition of the IPL.

