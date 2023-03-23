Is AAP's Raghav Chadha dating actress Parineeti Chopra? Rumours emerge as duo spotted having dinner

Actress Parineeti Chopra was on Wednesday spotted with AAP MP Raghav Chadha when they reportedly went out for dinner in Mumbai. They again met on Thursday for lunch, sparking rumours that they may be dating each other. India Today reported that Parineeti Chopra was spotted with Raghav Chadha on Wednesday. The duo arrived separately at a posh restaurant in Mumbai.

According to the report, both were seen together once again on Thursday as they headed out after a lunch date. The two also left in the same vehicle. Parineeti wore a casual black tee with black jeans while Chadha wore a light brown kurta.

Their back-to-back appearances together have sparked rumors that the two might be dating. Chadha, a chartered accountant by profession, is a sitting Rajya Sabha MP. Before becoming the MP, he was an AAP MLA from Delhi's Rajinder Nagar. He has also served as Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board.

According to the report, Parineeti was earlier said to be dating director Maneesh Sharma but they parted ways about a year ago. Parineeti, who made her debut in Bollywood with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, has acted in nearly two dozen films including Kesari, Golmaal Again, and Uunchai which hit the theaters in 2022.

In January this year, Raghav Chadha was in Davos to woo investors to invest in Punjab. Speaking to India Today at the World Economic Forum, he said Punjab was taking several steps to attract investment in the state. "We are giving viability gap funding, GST incentives, waiver of stamp duty, access to subsidised land, even facilitating finalising of power purchase agreements," he had said.

In July last year, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann got married. Chadha attended the marriage ceremony. When one Twitter user commented that Chadha was the most eligible bachelor in the party, the AAP leader replied: "Chhote da number vadde ton baad hi aunda hai. Best wishes to my vadde veer Mann Saab and Dr. Gurpreet Kaur for a happy and blessed married life."