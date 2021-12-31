'It’s not even fair anymore’, says Blinkit as chai pips coffee with over 10 million sales

Following the lead of Zomato and Swiggy, Blinkit (erstwhile Grofers) has released a Twitter thread on what Indians purchased the most in 2021. As per Blinkit’s Twitter thread titled “Breaking down what India shopped for in 2021” tea won with a huge margin in the eternal tea vs coffee battle between food enthusiasts. According to Blinkit, the sales of chai patti were higher than coffee and more than 10 million units of chai patti (tea) were sold from Blinkit in 2021.

Blinkit shared a meme featuring a young man walking with his partner and looking at another woman. In this meme, the young man was labeled as India, his partner as coffee while the other woman he looks at was labeled as chai (tea). This meme was shared with the caption, “Chai patti beat coffee by more than 10 million+ units! It’s not even fair anymore.”

The online supermarket further mentioned that chocolate orders from Delhi accounted for 25 per cent chocolate sales on Blinkit in India. It also added that Indians love “all things extra cheesy with cheese cubes topping the chart 230k+ packs ordered”.

It further noted that over 2.2 million units of Maggi were delivered at night, making it “the official late night snack of India”. According to Blinkit’s primer on what India purchased in 2021, Indians also tried to walk down the health food rope and preferred corn flakes over muesli for breakfast with over 49,000 packs more sold in the year.

Meanwhile, on the business expansion front, Blinkit achieved its goal of opening up 300 stores in India this year. Prior to this, they had 200 partner stores across 12 cities in India. “About a month ago, we were serving users across 12 cities through 200 partner stores in 10 minutes or less. Back then, we were under the assumption that we’ll reach 300 stores by the end of 2021. With more than 10 days to spare, we’ve already touched another milestone. Turns out our instant delivery services are growing faster than ever before,” Blinkit's blog entry dated December 23 read.

