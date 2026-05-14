Vedanta, SAIL, Hindustan Copper shares rally: Analysts share target prices, key levels to watch

Shares of Vedanta Ltd and Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) extended their strong upward momentum on Thursday, hitting fresh one-year highs amid continued buying interest in metal stocks. Hindustan Copper Ltd also advanced sharply, supported by sustained strength in the metal index.

Vedanta climbed 3.99 per cent to touch Rs 336, while SAIL gained 4.02 per cent to hit a high of Rs 209.70. Hindustan Copper rose 3.85 per cent to Rs 618.

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Given the ongoing rally in metal counters, analysts have shared their near-term targets and important support-resistance levels for these stocks.

Vedanta

Virat Jagad, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said: "Vedanta has witnessed a strong bullish breakout from a rising channel structure on daily charts, supported by robust price action and improving momentum indicators. The stock is trading well above its key short- and medium-term moving averages, reflecting sustained buying interest and a healthy uptrend. RSI has moved higher near the bullish zone, indicating strengthening momentum without showing extreme overbought conditions yet. Volume activity has also improved during the recent breakout, confirming participation. Immediate support is placed near Rs 315–300, while the broader trend remains positive above Rs 296. On the upside, the stock may continue its rally towards Rs 345–360 levels in the coming sessions if momentum sustains."

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AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said: "The stock is slightly bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 308. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 341 could push it towards Rs 374 level in the near term."

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, also sees Rs 340 as an immediate resistance following the sharp upmove.

SAIL

Jagad from Bonanza said: "SAIL has delivered a strong breakout above its long-term consolidation zone near Rs 180, indicating the start of a fresh bullish phase on the daily chart. The stock is trading firmly above all major moving averages, reflecting strong trend strength and sustained buying momentum. The rounding bottom structure visible on the chart further supports a medium-term bullish outlook. RSI is hovering in the overbought zone, suggesting strong momentum, though some near-term consolidation or profit booking cannot be ruled out after the sharp rally. Immediate support is placed near Rs 182–175, while sustaining above this zone could drive the stock towards Rs 220–235 levels ahead."

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Tips2trades' Ramachandran said: "SAIL is bullish but also overbought on daily charts with next resistance at Rs 210. Investors should keep booking profits as a daily close below the support of Rs 201 could trigger a drop towards Rs 177 in the near term."

Mastertrust's Singh said: "The stock appeared strong on charts and can hit an upside target of Rs 220 in the near term."

Hindustan Copper

Bonanza's Jagad said: "Hindustan Copper is showing strong bullish price action after reclaiming the recent consolidation zone near Rs 590-595 with improving momentum. The stock is trading above all major EMAs (20/50/100/200), indicating a sustained uptrend, while RSI reflects strong buying strength without entering extreme overbought territory. Volumes have started improving during the breakout, supporting bullish continuation. Fresh entry can be considered above Rs 610 with targets of Rs 640 and Rs 680, while keeping stop loss at Rs 585. Existing holders can trail stop loss near Rs 590 to protect profits."

Ramachandran from Tips2trades said: "Hindustan Copper stock price is slightly bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 595. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 613 could lead to an upside target of 658 in the near term."

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Mastertrust's Singh said: "The counter also looked strong on charts and has potential to hit Rs 650 level on the upside over the near term."