Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin secures 50% market share, rejigging India's luxury spirits landscape

Radico Khaitan Limited, a prominent player in India's liquor industry, has announced a significant milestone with its Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin commanding a dominant 50% market share in the luxury craft gin segment. This achievement is particularly noteworthy considering the stiff competition posed by global brands, signifying a big shift in consumer preferences towards homegrown spirits.

Related Articles

Since its inception in 2018, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin's unique blend of botanicals, inspired by India's cultural heritage, has garnered praise for its distinct flavour profile and premium experience, resonating with a discerning audience both domestically and internationally.

Incorporating traditional botanicals with a modern twist, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin retains the essence of juniper berries while infusing hand-picked Indian botanicals sourced from various regions across the country. This infusion of local ingredients reflects India's rich culinary traditions and diverse terroir, offering consumers a taste of authenticity and provenance.

Building on the success of its flagship product, Radico Khaitan introduced the Jaisalmer Gold edition, featuring an exclusive blend of 18 botanicals, including the prized saffron, renowned for its rarity and complexity. Beyond its premium offerings, the company has also prioritised environmental stewardship, implementing measures such as renewable energy usage and innovative water conservation techniques to reduce its ecological footprint.

Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director of Radico Khaitan Limited, highlighted the significance of Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin's success, attributing it to the company's commitment to excellence and the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship. He remarked, "Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin has resonated with consumers globally, underscoring its position as a frontrunner in the evolving gin culture in India."

The accolades bestowed upon Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin further reinforce its reputation as a premium spirits brand. Notable awards include a gold medal at The Fifty Best, a respected US-based awards platform, alongside recognitions such as the Double Gold at the Barleycorn Awards 2023, Gold at the San Francisco Awards 2023, and inclusion in the Luxury Lifestyle Awards' Top 100 Premium Wine and Spirit Brands of the World for 2023, among others.