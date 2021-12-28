'Magnanimous, gentle, generous,' says Tina Ambani about Dhirubhai Ambani on his 89th birth anniversary

On the occasion of Dhirubhai Ambani’s 89th birth anniversary, his daughter-in-law Tina Ambani took to Instagram to remember the man behind Reliance Industries. She said that she is missing him “immeasurably”, especially since her son Jai Anmol Ambani has embarked upon a new chapter in life.

The erstwhile actor further wrote that the Reliance Industries founder, who came from a humble Gujarati background, was not only a revolutionary but also “one of the most magnanimous, gentle and generous people.” She further underscored that Dhirubhai Ambani gave his time, expertise, patience and learnings to all of them which made them more aware and more in tune in with the world.

“Dhirubhai Ambani was not just a revolutionary man but one of the most magnanimous, gentle and generous people. Pappa gave his time, expertise, patience and learnings to us all, leaving us better, more aware and more in tune with the world around us. Missing him immeasurably, especially in a year when Anmol embarks upon a new chapter in his life,” Tina Ambani wrote in an Instagram post.

She shared a family portrait featuring Dhirubhai Ambani, his wife Kokilaben Ambani, Anil Ambani and herself and a photograph of Dhirubhai with her son Anmol.

To commemorate Dhirubhai Ambani's contribution to the Indian industry, India Post released a stamp in 2002. The Reliance Industries founder was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously in 2016 for his contributions to trade and industry.

Ambani is widely known not only for his contribution but also his rags-to-riches journey. In fact, Meta Platforms Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg praised the Reliance founder in a Facebook Fuel for India 2020 event interaction with Mukesh Ambani.

“You know, going back to Reliance, one of the great business stories in history, your father founded Reliance Industries and he has this incredible legacy here in India. And now I’ve read that, he once held up a postcard in his office and said, if every Indian could speak with each other at the cost of this postcard, where will India be? And now your father clearly had a vision for where things were heading in the country, and because today Indians can communicate with one another for less than the cost of a postcard, and that’s what we’ve tried to do with messaging,” Zuckerberg had said.

