'There was, is and will be no one like you, Pappa': Tina Ambani remembers Dhirubhai on birth anniversary

On the 88th birth anniversary of the Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani, Tina Ambani shared pictures of her and Anil Ambani with the late industrialist on Twitter.

Remembering her father-in-law, who came from a humble Gujarati household and went onto become one of the most successful Indian business tycoons she wrote, "There was, is and will be no one like you Pappa. You brought out the best in each one of us and taught us how to broaden our horizons. You remain part of our being, guiding and watching over us, lighting our path and reminding us each day of the possibilities life holds."



The Ambanis are not the only ones to be proud of Dhirubhai's stellar achievements. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during his interaction with Reliance Industries chairman and Dhirubhai's elder son, Mukesh Ambani had said, "You know, going back to Reliance, one of the greatest business stories in history, your father founded Reliance Industries and he has this incredible legacy here in India."

About Dhirubhai Ambani

Dhirubhai Ambani was born in Saurashtra's Chorwad village on December 28, 1932 in a humble Gujarati household. He made Reliance Industries public in 1977, whose value had touched $25.6 billion Dhirubhai passed away in 2002 due to a massive stroke. India Post released a postal stamp featuring Dhirubhai Ambani on December 28, 2002, after his death. He was also conferred India's second highest civilian award for his contributions to trade and industry posthumously in the year 2016.

