MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi among fake names used for India's top coach position: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has received over 3,000 applications for the head coach post of Indian men’s cricket team. BCCI had shared a Google form on its website to apply for the top job earlier this month.

Several users had shared screenshots of their applications on social media back then. Now, a report has been released claiming that the BCCI is sifting through the applications as several fake applicants used famous names for the job.

MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are among the famous names that have been used by the fake applicants.

“Last year too, the BCCI received such a response where imposters applied and the story is similar this time. The reason the BCCI had to invite applications on Google forms is it’s easy to scrutinise the names of applicants in one sheet,” The Indian Express quoted a BCCI official as saying.

The last date for applying for the job was May 27.

Rahul Dravid who is the current head coach, has decided against reapplying as he wants to spend time with his family now. Dravid's tenure will end with the conclusion of T20 World Cup 2024.

A list of high-profile former cricketers have been linked with the role. However, there has been no official word on the names of genuine applicants for the top job.

According to reports, Gautam Gambhir, VVS Laxman, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting, Stephen Fleming have been on the BCCI’s radar. Recently BCCI secretary Jay Shah refuted claims that there were unofficial talks happening with Ponting after the legendary Australian captain said that he have had discussions regarding his potential interest into applying for the job during IPL 2024.