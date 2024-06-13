Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along's witty post about his ‘helping hand tummy’ has the internet in splits

Nagaland’s Tourism and Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along, once again tickled the funny bones of his social media followers with his latest post. Famous for his humorous posts, Along has a knack for turning everyday moments into delightful anecdotes.

In his latest photo, Minister Along is seen deeply engrossed in his phone, his hands comfortably resting on his belly. While the image is an ordinary candid shot, the minister’s caption had everyone laughing. “My tummy is my helping hand," the caption read.

Along’s witty approach to social media has won him a devoted following. His social media posts often carry a subtle message, sometimes even highlighting local culture and issues. His captions are both entertaining and thought-provoking. Whether its a video of him humorously struggling to climb out of a water body to promote vehicle safety standards or gifting organic pumpkins as a nod to local agriculture and cinema, his posts always grab engagement.

In the latest post, he playfully acknowledged his tummy as a 'helping hand'.

My tummy is my helping hand 😝 pic.twitter.com/xA556AkAXt — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) June 11, 2024

Many social media users took to the comment section dropping epic reactions. A user wrote, “Sir keep yourself healthy and disease free..we love u,” another commented, “My tummy also helps my hands a lot, Hahaha.”

“This a luxury only deserving can have it, it takes time and consistent efforts to reach to this divine level, hat off Swami,” a user said. Another chimed in saying, “You can also keep a laptop on it and work.”

The tweet went viral and has garnered over 48,000 views with more than 4,000 likes. This is one of the many times that Temjen Imna Along has brought smile to his followers.