WATCH: Massive rocks crush three cars in Nagaland highway during landslide

A horrifying video that captured the exact moment a huge boulder rolled in and crushed two stationary cars on a Nagaland highway has gone viral. Within a fraction of a second another, smaller boulder, can be seen ramming into a third car.

The incident is reported to have taken place on the National Highway 29 near Old Chumoukedima police checkpost around 5 pm. Two people have been reported dead and three others were injured during the incident.

The incident was captured by a dashcam of a vehicle behind the impacted cars. The video has since gone viral on social media. The cars were coming from the Kohima side.

The impact of the boulders smashing into the cars was such that the cars were reduced to a heap of metal.

As per reports, one of the people died on the spot while another succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the Referral Hospital. The three injured are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

One person got stuck inside one of the cars, and a rescue operation had to be undertaken.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio condoled the loss of lives during the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the deceased and the necessary medical assistance to the injured.

The State Govt. is taking all necessary steps to provide emergency services, grant of ex-gratia for the deceased of Rs 4 lakh each and the necessary medical assistance and help to the injured. — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) July 4, 2023

He confirmed that the area where the accident happened is known as ‘pakala pahar’ and is known for landslides and rockfalls.

CM Rio said that the Nagaland government will continue to pursue the central government to take immediate steps for the safety infrastructure at the “dangerous locations” all along the highway. “It concerns the life & safety of our citizens. The agency concerned must put the required safety infrastructure in place. With the advancement of technology in India and the resources available to the GoI, there should be no compromise in ensuring the safety of our citizens,” he said.

