Nayanthara deletes Instagram post on hibiscus tea benefits after The Liver Doc calls it “Absolute BS, quackery” 

Jawan actress Nayanthara was recently caught in asocial media furore over a post on health benefits of hibiscus tea. The popular South Indian actress in a post on her Instagram handle touted benefits of hibiscus tea and its uses in Ayurveda.

Her post, which caught attention of her fans, was severely criticised by Dr Abby Philips, otherwise known as The Liver Doc, for being misleading and lacking evidence.

The backlash compelled Nayanthara to delete her post.

In her now deleted post, the actress wrote, “Hibiscus Tea is my go-to drink that works fabulously because it is packed with antioxidants. I’d like to prescribe it for diabetes, cholesterol, blood pressure, and heart conditions. It is also enriched with various vitamins and encourages immunity. With its antibacterial properties, it's perfect for the monsoon season. If you want the recipe, my nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal can share it.”

Dr Abby Philips called out these claims as ad gimmick. He termed Nayanthara a liar and alleged that she had floated this gimmick to promote her nutritionist. According to him, none of those health benefits mentioned by her were scientifically proven.

Philips further clarified that though it would have been fine if she had described the hibiscus tea as something that tastes good. All those baseless health claims promote nothing but health illiteracy, he said. Philips particularly pointed out her suggestions that hibiscus tea can help deal with diabetes, high blood pressure, acne, and flu protection as “absolute BS, quackery.”

The actress later shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories which seems to be a response to the backlash.

Sharinga a quote, Nayanthara wrote: “Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.”

The quote is originally by author Mark Twain.

This is not the first time The Liver Doc has spoken out against celebrities peddling dodgy health theories. Only recently, he also expressed his ire at another popular South actress Samantha for touting an alternative therapy involving inhaling hydrogen peroxide.

This is cinema actress Nayantara who has more than twice the following of the other actress Samantha miselading her 8.7 million followers on a supplement called hibiscus tea.



If she had stopped at hibiscus tea is kind of tasty, that would have been ok. But no, they have to go… pic.twitter.com/d1fQCohsGU — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) July 29, 2024

He constantly underlines the responsibility that public figures take on when they come forward and convey health information, bringing to the foreground what real harm such an unverified claims could cause.