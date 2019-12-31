Happy New Year 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp status for your loved ones

New Year 2020: As the year 2019 comes to an end and we officially enter the New Year 2020, everyone wants to send heartfelt New Year messages to their loved ones, wishing them health, wealth and prosperity for the coming year. With so many wishes coming in, you want to make sure your New Year wishes are unique. From carefully crafted messages to unique WhatsApp status of New Year to beautiful Facebook status of New Year -- we have got you covered.

Start of a new year is an opportunity to celebrate new beginnings. A heartfelt message to your near and dear ones on this occasion marks the onset of a new journey you will take together them in this new year. But it is not always possible to meet everyone you want to and personally wish them well on the occasion of New Year. Here social media comes to your rescue. These platforms allow you to put your emotions in words, images, animations and emojis, and convey them to everyone you want to reach.

Our emotions and reactions differ from person to person. A message sent to your best friend could simply be a dud if sent to your partner or a senior at your office. The perfect start to a New Year or any other festival happens with that one memorable quote that a family member, friend or a colleague at work sends you. Because of the 24/7 work culture and very limited offs, it becomes extremely difficult to catch up with the people who matter and wish them personally. Thanks to myriad social media apps, you can share warm wishes with your loved ones and friends. But the same wishes cannot be forwarded to your partner and office colleagues.

In order to help you solve this eternal dilemma of which message should be sent to whom, here is a bunch of New Year 2020 quotes and messages you can share with your friends, relatives and colleagues.

New Year 2020 messages:

Your success and happiness lie inside you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.

What is done is done, and as you look back to the year, learn in the past and wish for a brighter future in light of these lessons learnt. Happy New Year 2020!

Don't regret your past because the best one is yet to come, welcome 2020 with hugs, love and kisses. Happy New Year my dear friend.

May our friendship turn into silver, silver into gold, gold into diamonds... and may our diamonds be forever. Happy New Year Friends.

We've been good friends for so many years and I really hope that our wonderful friendship will last way beyond. Wish you have a great 2020.

Proceed and welcome 2020

May you research new opportunities

May you receive an outstanding reward

Happy New Year!

As we step into another year I'd like to thank you for lifting me up every time when I am down and encouraging me to move forward. Have a beautiful year!

Counting my blessings and wishing more for you. Have a prosperous New Year!

Another fresh New Year is here... another year to LIVE! To banish worry, doubt and fear, to love and laugh and give.

Happy 2020, it is only because of you, my love that I am able to tread the road less taken. Love does act in strange ways sometimes.

I knew I loved you the moment I stopped thinking about how pretty you looked a certain way and started seeing the real you. With the New Year coming, my love only grows stronger for you.

May you appreciate the little things and accept them with an open heart.

Don't ever doubt yourself. You are wired to spread happiness to each soul around you. Ring in this New Years by loving yourself the way you are.

Your constant insistence on the 'take it simple policy' that many of us tend to forget made 2019 a hell lot of awesome. Best wishes for 2020.

New Year 2020 quotes

" For last year's words belong to last year's language. And next year's words await another voice." - TS Eliot

" Tomorrow, is the blank page of a 365 page book. Write a good one." - Brad Paisley

" You are never too old to reinvent yourself." - Steve Harvey

" It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are." - EE Cummings

"Celebrate endings- for they precede new beginnings." - Jonathan Lockwood Huie

" Each day is a new beginning,the chance to do with it what should be done and not be seen as simply another day put in time." - Catherine Pulsifer

" Life is change. Growth is optional. Choose wisely." - Karen Kaiser Clark

" Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbours and let every year find you a better man." - Benjamin Franklin

"New Year's Day is every man's birthday." - Charles Lamb

