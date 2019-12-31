WhatsApp will stop working on these phones after Dec 31: Here's all you need to know

WhatsApp is not only the largest instant messaging service across the world but also an essential part of our daily lives. However, the Facebook-backed app will not work on several operating systems. As per the information available on WhatsApp FAQ section, the app will not work on Android smartphones powered by Android 2.3.7 OS and lower as well as iPhones that are powered by iOS 8 and lower. Users with smartphones with older Android and iOS versions won't be able to create accounts. These users won't also be able to verify existing accounts post February 1, 2020.

The support for the older operating systems (OS) is being dropped so that WhatsApp can provide a smooth experience to all the users who have an updated OS. The Facebook owned app also intends to introduce new features that many of the older OS' won't be able to support and in turn extend to the users. On December 31, the app is set to drop support for Windows phones. This discontinuation will also affect the sales of Nokia Lumia smartphones, last of the phones that support Windows OS.

Apart from dropping support for the Windows based smartphones, WhatsApp is also set to drop support for Android phones that run on Android 2.3.7 or lower and also iOS phones running on iOS 8 and lower in February 2020. The users of these iPhone models could not make new accounts from a long time. But now, these users won't be able to use the app only.

This is not the first time that WhatsApp has dropped support for devices. Earlier it dropped support for devices running on older OS' such as the Nokia Symbian S60, Nokia Series 40 operating systems, Blackberry OS and Blackberry 10, Android 2.1 and 2.2, Windows Phone 7, and iPhone 3GS and iOS 6.

