‘Ready to be next global manufacturing hub’: Harsh Goenka lists policy measures 

RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka has said in a recent tweet that India is ready to be the next global manufacturing hub, provided the government takes a couple of measures.

Besides production linked incentive (PLI) scheme and Aatmanirbhar initiative by government, these measures included ensuring good domestic market, availability of young workforce, democracy, better supply chain, low labour cost and low taxation, non-tariff barriers and capital availability.

India is ready to be the next global manufacturing hub:



- good domestic market

- availability of young workforce

- democracy

- better supply chain

- low labour cost and low taxation

- PLI scheme and aatmanirbhar initiative by govt

- non tariff barriers

- capital availability — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 12, 2022

Goenka had also rebutted political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla’s comments on rich Indians who have $5 million and above. Goenka responded and said that this claim was far from the truth as Indian businesses are investing abroad since “it now has the strength and maturity to look at the world as a market.” He also cited how Tatas control Jaguar Land Rover and how ArcelorMittal’s Lakshmi Mittal is investing more in India.

Poonawalla had said that every rich Indian with $5 million and above is setting up something outside India as the common story for all of them is “better build another base elsewhere incase..”. Poonawalla also noted, “This hate is taking India behind. It’s like we are in reverse gear!”

Not true at all sir. Indian business is investing abroad, as it now has the strength and maturity to look at the world as a market. That’s why Tatas control JLR. LN Mittal who created a global steel empire is now investing more and more in India. More power to our entrepreneurs! https://t.co/D8t3xA856F — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 11, 2022

Goenka had also commented on the HDFC twins merger in his own style. He stated that the financial system is ready to explode with this merger just like the combine of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on the cricketing pitch.

He tweeted, “Imagine Rohit and Kohli rolled into one or Akshay Kumar and Ranvir Singh or say US and Russia. The result is clear domination! With this merger, Indian financial scene is ready to explode with the creation of one of the largest and finest global institutions!”

Imagine Rohit & Kohli rolled into one or Akshay Kumar & Ranvir Singh or say US & Russia. The result is clear- domination! With this merger, Indian financial scene is ready to explode with the creation of one of the largest and finest global financial institutions!#hdfcmerger — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 4, 2022

Goenka is known for sharing one-of-a-kind takes on social issues and has a following of over 1.7 million on Twitter.

