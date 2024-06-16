Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan, Pavithra Gowda are just co-stars not a couple, clarifies lawyer

One of the prime accused in the murder of Renukaswamy, a fan of Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, is just a co-star of the actor. They are not married, Darshan's counsel Anil Babu clarified.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 14 others were arrested earlier this week on charges of murdering Renukaswamy (33), a resident of Chitradurga. During the investigation, it was found that Renukaswamy was a big fan of Darshan and had allegedly sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media. Darshan and his group kidnapped the victim, brought him to Bengaluru, kept him in a shed, and brutally tortured him to death.

While visiting Darshan at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, Darshan's lawyer Anil Babu told reporters, “I have met Darshan twice after his arrest. I am representing Darshan through his wife, in-laws, and family members. His wife Vijayalaxmi is sad with some sections of the media projecting Pavithra Gowda as Darshan's wife. She can't even go outside."

Anil Babu mentioned that Vijayalaxmi wants to clarify to the media and the people of Karnataka that she is the only legally married wife (of Darshan), and there is no one else other than her.

He said, "The couple has one son. Pavithra Gowda is a co-artiste and friend of Darshan, and there is no relationship between them."

On being asked about Pavithra Gowda as Darshan's wife by police and the authorities, Anil Babu said most probably they did so by mistake.

"There is no record to prove that Pavithra Gowda is Darshan's wife. Had they been married, there should have been some documents, but there is nothing to show that she is the wife of Darshan," Anil Babu added.

"Darshan is married to only one person, which is Vijayalaxmi,” he stated.

About Darshan's state in police custody, Anil Babu said, “He is doing fine. We cannot ask many questions in the presence of the police other than his health condition, etc. Darshan had pain in his shoulder and ankle.”