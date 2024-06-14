Renuka Swamy murder case: Actor Darshan's son responds to hate comments, 'Thank you all for the bad comments...'

Renowned actor Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda found themselves in police custody following their arrest in connection with the alleged murder case of Renuka Swamy. The couple is set to remain in custody until June 17 as investigations continue.

In response to the arrest, Darshan's son Vinish took to his Instagram stories to address the negative comments and offensive language directed towards his family. Expressing his dismay at the lack of empathy, especially considering his young age of 15, Vinish called for understanding and support during this challenging time.

"Thank you all for the bad comments and offensive language towards my father and not considering I am a 15 year old with feelings," he wrote.

Meanwhile, reports from TOI suggest that Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi, unfollowed him on social media before deactivating her Instagram account, indicating possible strains within the family.

In the ongoing legal proceedings, Pavithra has been identified as A1, while Darshan holds the designation of A2 in the murder case involving a victim named Renukaswamy. The case unfolded with the discovery of the victim's body in a drain near Summanahalli on June 9, leading to the arrest of the couple on June 11.

Initial attempts by two aides to mislead authorities by confessing to the crime were debunked by police investigations, which uncovered the involvement of Darshan and Pavithra through call records. Subsequent developments saw three additional arrests made in connection with the case on Thursday, as reported by PTI.

