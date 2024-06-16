Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan aide Anukumar’s father dies of heart attack after son arrested

The father of one of the accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, in which leading Kannada actor Darshan and his actress friend Pavithra Gowda are the key accused, died of a heart attack, family sources said.

The father of Anukumar, who is accused number seven in the FIR, died on June 14. Family sources said Chandrappa was depressed ever since his son was arrested.

Police brought Anukumar from Bengaluru to Chitradurga under tight security after seeking permission from a court late on June 15 as his mother wanted him to be present for the funeral.

Chandrappa had died of a heart attack on Friday evening. Anukumar’s mother and family insisted on not picking up the body until Anukumar came, PTI reported.

An Additional Metropolitan Magistrate court extended police custody of Darshan and his 12 aides for five more days on June 15. The police custody of the 13 accused was to end today. The extension of custody was sought to complete the investigation.

Police have already recovered Rs 30 lakh as the proceeds of the crime, which Darshan had given to his aides to admit that they murdered for monetary gain.

Meanwhile, more horrifying details have emerged from the investigation into the Renukaswamy murder case. Investigation has revealed that Darshan and his gang had branded Renukaswamy with a hot metal and also gave him multiple electric shocks.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and the gang were arrested on June 11 for murdering Renukaswamy from Chitradurga on June 8 for sending obscene personal messages to Pavithra Gowda.

He was abducted from Chitradurga and brought to Bengaluru where he was tortured leading to his death.

A recent autopsy report revealed that the man, allegedly tortured and killed by popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, died from shock and haemorrhage. His body showed multiple wounds and marks on the head, abdomen, chest, and other parts.

A new CCTV footage in connection with Renukaswamy's murder and the arrest of Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa and his wife has emerged. The video from a toll plaza in Karnataka's Chitradurga showed a white car which allegedly ferried Renukaswamy (a Darshan fan) from Chitradurga to Bengaluru.