Ukraine crisis: Anand Mahindra mulls establishing a medical university

Amid the Ukraine crisis, Mahindra Group boss and veteran industrialist Anand Mahindra is thinking about establishing a medical studies institution in the Mahindra University campus. The Mumbai-based business mogul said that he did not have a clue about the shortage of medical colleges in India and the number of Indian students studying abroad.



Mahindra tagged the CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra CP Gurnani and asked whether the automobile to tech conglomerate could explore the idea of establishing a medical studies institution on the Mahindra University campus.



The industrialist tweeted, “I had no idea that there was such a shortfall of medical colleges in India. CP Gurnani, could we explore the idea of establishing a medical studies institution on the campus of Mahindra University?”

For the unversed, the shortage of medical colleges in the country and the number of Indian students studying abroad became a focal point after the Ukraine crisis.



Around 18,000 Indian students in Ukraine comprise the largest group out of the nearly 76,000 foreign students studying in Ukraine mainly in medical courses, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) estimates.



As per these estimates, Ukraine is also the 11th most-favoured destination for Indian aspirants wanting to study abroad. These estimates further suggest that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sits right at the top with around 219,000 Indian students.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also responded to media queries about reports of Indian students being held as hostages in Ukraine. The MEA statement read, “We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student. We have requested support of the Ukrainian authorities in arranging special trains for taking out students from Kharkiv and neighbouring areas to the western part of the country.”

