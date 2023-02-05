Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Know the couple's net worth, things they own and other details

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to tie the knot on February 6 at the luxurious Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Their wedding is expected to help the couple establish themselves as one of the greatest brands in the nation.

Sidharth-Kiara brand value

Born and brought up in Delhi, Sidharth Malhotra shot to instant fame after his debut in 2012 with Student Of The Year alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sana Saeed. Ever since his debut, the actor's career graph has seen a steady climb.

The actor has represented an array of brands across categories like FMCG, lifestyle, and smartphones. Brands in the kitty include Coca-Cola, Ponds (HUL), Metro Shoes, Oppo F9 Pro, VIVO, Men’s Fair and Lovely, among others.

Sidharth allegedly demands a price of Rs 3 crore and marketers adore him for his relatable persona and affinity for generation Z, according to an India Today report. He charges between Rs 6 and 8 crores for each film. Furthermore, he is said to make 1-1.4 crore every month.

The actor lives in a luxurious house in Palli Hills. Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer has created his three-bedroom abode. In terms of automobiles, he has a Range Rover Vogue valued at Rs 2.26 crore and a Mercedes ML 350 CDI worth Rs 66.97 lakh.

Kiara Advani, who rose to recognition with M.S. Dhoni and became an instant connect with the Hindi-speaking audience after her role in Kabir Singh, is also a favourite among advertisers.

From Myntra to Mohey and Fire-Boltt, Happilo is some of the brands endorsed by the actress.

Advani's earnings per endorsement range between Rs 1-1.5 crore, while she charges about 3 crores per film.

Kiara is often spotted in her Mercedes Benz E220 D which costs around Rs 60 lakhs. According to reports, she is the owner of a luxurious apartment in Planet Godrej Skyscraper which is worth Rs 15 crore.

Sidharth’s net worth is close to 100 crores and has seen a year-on-year increase of 4-21 per cent. Meanwhile, Kiara’s net worth stands at over 25 crores. That makes their combined worth a whopping Rs 125 crore.

The wedding celebrations of the duo has begun today in Jaisalmer with big names such as Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra arriving at the venue.

Sidharth and Kiara have been dating each other ever since the shooting of 'Shershaah'. Kiara described her relationship with Sidharth as something "more than friends" on Koffee with Karan.

