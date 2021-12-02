scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
TRENDING
Tesla CEO Elon Musk shares sarcastic photo on Parag Agrawal becoming Twitter CEO

Feedback

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shares sarcastic photo on Parag Agrawal becoming Twitter CEO

Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk shared a sarcastic take on Parag Agrawal taking over the reins of Twitter as its new CEO from Jack Dorsey.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Parag Agrawal being appointed as Twitter CEO Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Parag Agrawal being appointed as Twitter CEO

Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk, known for his one-of-a-kind tweets and backing cryptocurrency, shared a sarcastic take on Parag Agrawal taking over the reins of Twitter as its new CEO from Jack Dorsey.
 
This picture shows Agrawal’s face superimposed on the face of the Russian dictator Joseph Stalin and Dorsey’s face was superimposed on the face of the head of Stalin’s secret police Nikolai Yezhov, who oversaw the executions of half a million Soviet citizens during the “great purge”.  In the second picture shared by Musk, we see a splash of water and that Dorsey is missing.

“USA benefits greatly from Indian talent,” Musk had responded to Stripe CEO Patrick Collision’s tweet on Agrawal’s appointment as the Twitter CEO.

Soon after this tweet caught the Internet’s attention, netizens started sharing hilarious memes below Musk’s tweet. One of the netizens even asked if former US President Donald Trump is coming back to Twitter. Another user named Jeff Matos urged Musk to buy Twitter.

 

Musk was last in the news for taking on Apple and its polishing cloth worth Rs 1,900. He had tweeted, “Blow the whistle on Tesla! Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple cloth, buy our whistle instead.”

Parag Agrawal was appointed as the CEO of Twitter on November 29 after Jack Dorsey announced his resignation in a surprise move. Agrawal is also the youngest CEO to lead an S&P 500 company and is almost the same age as Meta Platform Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Twitter confirmed that Agrawal was born in the latter half of 1984. As the CEO of the microblogging giant, Agrawal will get an annual salary of $1 million, access to restricted stock units (RSUs) worth $12.5 million and annual performance bonus (150 percent of salary) worth $2.5 million.

 

Also read: Here’s how much salary Parag Agrawal will get as Twitter's new CEO

Also read: Here’s how newly-appointed CEO Parag Agrawal has used Twitter so far

Also read: 'Monisha, your fati T-shirt is too middle class’: Here’s how the internet reacted to Apple’s Rs 1,900 polishing cloth

TAGS:

Videos