Tesla CEO Elon Musk shares sarcastic photo on Parag Agrawal becoming Twitter CEO

Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk, known for his one-of-a-kind tweets and backing cryptocurrency, shared a sarcastic take on Parag Agrawal taking over the reins of Twitter as its new CEO from Jack Dorsey.



This picture shows Agrawal’s face superimposed on the face of the Russian dictator Joseph Stalin and Dorsey’s face was superimposed on the face of the head of Stalin’s secret police Nikolai Yezhov, who oversaw the executions of half a million Soviet citizens during the “great purge”. In the second picture shared by Musk, we see a splash of water and that Dorsey is missing.

“USA benefits greatly from Indian talent,” Musk had responded to Stripe CEO Patrick Collision’s tweet on Agrawal’s appointment as the Twitter CEO.

