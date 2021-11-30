Here’s how newly-appointed CEO Parag Agrawal has used Twitter so far

Be it good, bad, comedic or ugly: the Internet never forgets. This seems to be the case with the newly appointed Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal as netizens dug out Agrawal’s old tweets and how he has been using the platform so far. Soon after the news of Parag Agrawal taking over the reins of Twitter from Jack Dorsey became public, Agrawal’s old tweets started getting traction.

One of his tweets that became a talking point was his musing on racists and extremists. “If they are not gonna make a distinction between Muslims and extremists, then why should I distinguish between White people and racists,” the tweet read.

"If they are not gonna make a distinction between muslims and extremists, then why should I distinguish between white people and racists." — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) October 26, 2010

Agrawal was quick to clarify his comments to a user named Joylita. “I was quoting Asif Mandvi from The Daily Show. The article you are reading seems too deep for my current mental state,” he said.

@Joylita I was quoting Asif Mandvi from The Daily Show. The article you are reading seems too deep for my current mental state. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) October 26, 2010

He also ranted about how Facebook is just a waste of time and that it really needs to work on its algorithm. “Facebook is like a jail. You sit around, waste time, have a profile picture, write on walls and get poked by guys you don’t know (via gizmodo),” he wrote.

Agrawal also tweeted, “Facebook is seriously messed up. The https settings revert back to http when you use any app that doesn’t do https.”

Facebook is like a jail. You sit around,waste time, have a profile picture,write on walls and get poked by guys you don't know (via gizmodo) — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) February 5, 2011 Facebook is seriously messed up. The https settings reverts back to http when you use any app that doesn't do https. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) February 2, 2011

He also wrote a PJ (poor joke) on Facebook on his Twitter timeline that read, “Man goes to doctor and says “I’m addicted to Twitter,” doctor says “sorry I don’t follow you” (via FB).”

Man goes to doctor and says "I'm addicted to twitter", doctor says "sorry I don't follow you" (via fb) — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) February 12, 2011

Besides talking on extremism, racism and Facebook, Agrawal also used his Twitter account to share important life events like most of us do. While his tweets did not elicit any response from most of his friends, Dola Re Dola singer Shreya Ghoshal and his friend Shiladitya used to respond to his tweets. “Catching a quick nap… jet lag…,” was one of the tweets that Ghoshal made to respond to Agrawal.



On April 29, 2011, the new Twitter CEO put out a tweet reading, “I am at the Twitter office.” The tweet is supposed to be an indication of Agarwal joining Twitter. One of his friends named Kanaka Pattabiraman also tweeted, “Twitter recruiting at IIT-B- nice work Anand Madhvan and Parag Agrawal.”

Parag Agrawal joined Twitter as an ads engineer in 2011 and has served as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) since October 2017. Agrawal, an alumnus of IIT Bombay, has been responsible for the company’s technical strategy, leading work to improve development velocity while advancing the state of Machine Learning across the company.



“Prior to being appointed CTO, Parag had risen to be Twitter’s first Distinguished Engineer due to his work across revenue and consumer engineering, including his impact on the re-acceleration of audience growth in 2016 and 2017,” as per Twitter.

Before joining Twitter, Agrawal had done internships at AT&T, Microsoft and Yahoo. He also holds a PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University and Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Bombay.

His achievement is noteworthy as Agrawal is also the youngest CEO in S&P 500 Companies and is almost the same age as Meta Platform Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Twitter confirmed that he was born in the latter half of 1984.

