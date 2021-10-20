'Monisha, your fati T-shirt is too middle class’: Here’s how the internet reacted to Apple’s Rs 1,900 polishing cloth

US tech giant Apple has always been the butt of jokes when it comes to the pricing of its products. This time around Apple has taken the internet by storm not for a gadget but for a cloth used for cleaning the gadgets. This cloth costs Rs 1,900. Buyers, if any, can also purchase this cloth on an EMI of Rs 224 per month.

What makes this cloth so costly? Well, Apple says this cloth is “made with soft, non-abrasive material” and can clean any Apple display including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively. Apple also shared a compatibility list for this cleaning cloth as part of the listing on its website.

When this became public, some netizens shared memes on Twitter whereas some said be like Apple and sell anything and everything under the sun at the cost you feel is best suitable. Social media users were more amused when they saw that Apple had shared a compatibility list for a polishing cloth.

A user named Shibani Gharat reminisced Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’s Monisha and said that her old torn T-shirt and towel are too middle class. “Never had an Apple product and never will, so overpriced. What is this price though for a polishing cloth a…. POLISHING CLOTH,” one of the users tweeted. “Hold up! Did Apple really just add a compatibility list for the cleaning cloth?,” another user named Kyle Reddoch wondered.

