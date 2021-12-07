'This is how corporates get heartless tag’: Harsh Goenka on Better.com Zoom termination shocker

RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka has said that the incident that took place at Better.com was "totally wrong" and that it is due to such incidents that "corporates get a heartless tag."

Goenka also shared the viral snippet of the Zoom call. The veteran industrialist tweeted, "My heart went out to the 900 employees sacked through Zoom by Vishal Garg. Totally wrong! Do it on a one on one basis. And in person. And not before Christmas and after a $750 million recent infusion. This is how corporates get a heartless tag!"

For the unversed, founder and CEO of the US-based online homeownership company Better.com Vishal Garg laid off 900 employees in a Zoom call. Garg starts off his address by telling his employees that he doesn’t have great news to give to them and that the market has changed.

He laid off ~15 per cent of the company’s workforce citing market, efficiency, performances and productivity. “This isn’t the news that you’re going to want to hear but ultimately it is my decision and I wanted you to hear it from me. It’s been a really really challenging decision to make. This is the second time in my career I’m doing this and I do not want to do this. The last time I did it, I cried,” Garg says in the video.

Garg further told his employees in a pretty cold and distant tone that they will get an email from the company’s HR department detailing severance and leaving benefits on leaving for all US employees. He added that employees will be entitled to 4 weeks of severance, 1 month of full benefits and 2 months of coverup, the premium for which will be paid for by the company.

