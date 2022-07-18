To Pant or not to Pant: Anand Mahindra's unique take on Rishabh Pant's performance

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra has lauded Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant’s performance in the India vs England ODI 2022 match. The business mogul explained the two meanings of the expression “To Pant” in a tweet today early morning.

Mahindra wrote, “Old meaning of “To Pant”: Verb; To breathe with short, quick breaths, typically from exertion. New meaning of “To Pant:” Verb; To play cricket to win, but to do so while immensely enjoying the game and entertaining spectators.”

Old meaning of “To Pant:”

Verb; To breathe with short, quick breaths, typically from exertion.



New meaning of “To Pant.”

Verb; To play cricket to win, but to do so while immensely enjoying the game and entertaining spectators. #RishabhPant https://t.co/yAopUQJNkK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 17, 2022

Former England captain Micheal Vaughan praised Pant and said he is “incredibly entertaining but also very smart.” He wrote, “What a cricketer Rishabh Pant is.. Incredibly entertaining but also very smart.”

What a cricketer @RishabhPant17 is .. Incredibly entertaining but also very smart .. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 17, 2022

Pant led India to a five-wicket victory over England in the three-match ODI series on Sunday. He finished 125 runs off 113 balls and 16 boundaries and two maximums. Pant also became the fourth Indian wicketkeeper to score an ODI century and has entered the league of MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid and KL Rahul.

Pant partnered with Hardik Pandya to save this match for India from an imminent collapse and clinched victory against England. He had also played a tremendous innings to rescue India in the Test format but was not able to save it from India.

Also read: ICC's rough FTP draft has two-and-a-half-month IPL exclusive window

Also read: ‘Dollar still currency of safety’: Mahindra, Goenka, Chidambaram on falling rupee